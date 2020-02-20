Home

James Davis

James Davis Obituary
JAMES HARRY DAVIS, JR..

RALEIGH

James Harry Davis, Jr. was born in Raleigh on August 26, 1949 and passed away on February 13, 2020 at the Brian Center in Durham with his special friend Khando by his side, ending a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his parents James H. Davis, Sr. and Edna Partin Davis.

Jim was a graduate of Broughton High School and NC State University. He served as a photographer in the US Army, including 21 months in Vietnam. For 17 years he scouted locations and props for commercial still photographs and film and video crews. Jim was an avid walker/hiker and reader. He attended Horne Memorial United Methodist Church and was a participant and leader in the ALPHA course. He led and enjoyed meditation at the Kadampa Center.

Jim is survived by many cousins including Ron Partin (Mollie), Phil Partin (Susan), Brenda Hill (Steve), Jerry Partin (Kim Dunlap), and numerous close friends.

An interfaith memorial service will be held at the Kadampa Center in Raleigh on March 8th at 3:00.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eno River Association (4404 Guess Rd., Durham, NC 27712)
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 20, 2020
