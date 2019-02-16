James "Doodle" Ivan Denson



James "Doodle" Ivan Denson, 86, of Apex passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at his home. James was born August 19, 1932 in Wake County to the late Joseph Daniel Denson, Sr. and Mary Jane Wicker Denson. He was preceded in death by his beloved wives, Louella Thompson Denson and Gerri Denson; brothers, Joseph Daniel Denson, Jr. and Cecil Grant Denson; sisters, Martha LaRue Gilliam and Ida Maybelle Denson. He is survived by his son, Ross Denson and wife, Jodie; step-daughter Dawn Allen, sister, Mary Hudson Oliver; grandson, James Tyler Denson; step-grandsons, Noah Temple, Casey Temple, Ray Allen, Jr, and Kevin Allen and step-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



He grew to become a truck driver, retiring from Kenan Transport, being awarded the MACK Truck Award of Safety for two million miles of safe driving. He enjoyed spending time going out to eat with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and will be dearly missed.



The family would also like to thank Sandi Boschee, his care taker for the past few years, for all her loving care and support.



The family will receive friends and family on Sunday, February 17 from 4-6:00pm at Apex Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held 11am Monday, February 18, 2019 at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St. Apex, NC 27502. Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, in Fuquay-Varina.



