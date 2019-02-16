Home

POWERED BY

Services
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
For more information about
James Denson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Fuquay-Varina, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Denson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Denson


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Denson Obituary
James "Doodle" Ivan Denson

Apex

James "Doodle" Ivan Denson, 86, of Apex passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at his home. James was born August 19, 1932 in Wake County to the late Joseph Daniel Denson, Sr. and Mary Jane Wicker Denson. He was preceded in death by his beloved wives, Louella Thompson Denson and Gerri Denson; brothers, Joseph Daniel Denson, Jr. and Cecil Grant Denson; sisters, Martha LaRue Gilliam and Ida Maybelle Denson. He is survived by his son, Ross Denson and wife, Jodie; step-daughter Dawn Allen, sister, Mary Hudson Oliver; grandson, James Tyler Denson; step-grandsons, Noah Temple, Casey Temple, Ray Allen, Jr, and Kevin Allen and step-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He grew to become a truck driver, retiring from Kenan Transport, being awarded the MACK Truck Award of Safety for two million miles of safe driving. He enjoyed spending time going out to eat with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and will be dearly missed.

The family would also like to thank Sandi Boschee, his care taker for the past few years, for all her loving care and support.

The family will receive friends and family on Sunday, February 17 from 4-6:00pm at Apex Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held 11am Monday, February 18, 2019 at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St. Apex, NC 27502. Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, in Fuquay-Varina.

Online condolences may be made at www.apexfuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Apex Funeral Home
Download Now