James Douglas Galyon, Sr.



September 5, 1930 - April 7, 2019



Greensboro



James Douglas Galyon, Sr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the age of 88.



Doug was born to Nathaniel Parks Galyon and Dora Smallen Galyon in Knoxville, Tennessee on September 5, 1930. He moved to Greensboro at the age of 13 and graduated from Greensboro High School in 1948. He attended Duke University and graduated from Guilford College in 1953. He served in the United States Marines from 1954 to 1956, after which he began a successful career in the textile industry. His textile career included years of service with Burlington Industries, Allied Chemical and Guilford Mills. In addition to his professional life, Doug was a dedicated public servant, having served on the Greensboro City Council, The Guilford County Board of Commissioners and the Greensboro Coliseum Commission. He also served on the North Carolina Department of Transportation Board for 17 years, nine of which he served as Chairman. He was a member of the Greensboro Sports Council, Greensboro Rotary Club, Iron Dukes, Guilford College Board of Visitors, Greensboro Jaycees and many other local and state organizations. He served as Honorary General Chairman of the 1988 Greater Greensboro Open. He was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church for over 60 years.



In 2000, the State of North Carolina awarded Doug its highest honor, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine. In 2004, the City of Greensboro honored Doug for his service to the community, especially in the field of transportation, by dedicating the city's newly renovated multi-modal transportation center The J. Douglas Galyon Depot.



Doug was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 48 years, Anne Rudd Galyon, daughter, Susan Galyon Spangler, son-in-law Timothy James Spangler and brother Nathaniel Bacon Galyon.



He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Rachel Hull Galyon, son James Douglas Galyon, Jr. and wife, Gaye; grandchildren Benjamin Thomas Spangler and wife, Lindsey, Jacob Douglas Spangler and wife Caitlin, Elizabeth Spangler Pulliam and husband, Spencer, James Douglas Galyon III and wife Katey, Daniel Thomas Galyon, and by three great-grandchildren, Thomas James Spangler, Palmer Bailey Pulliam and William Benjamin Spangler. He is also survived by stepson, Maurice Hull and wife, Laura.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the Fellowship Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. The family would like to thank the exceptional caregivers at Well Spring Sycamore Square, especially Tammy Nelson, and Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro.



Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com Published in The News & Observer from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019