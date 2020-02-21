|
|
James Franklin Draper
March 31, 1949-February 19,2020
Raleigh
James Franklin Draper "Frankie", 70, of Raleigh North Carolina passed away on February 19, 2020. Frankie was born on March 31, 1949 to the late James E. Draper and Novelia Draper in Reidsville, NC. Frankie served in the Army National Guard from 1969 – 1974. He worked for the NC Department of Transportation for 42 years. He married the love of his life Rebecca Williams in October 1970. He is survived by his wife, two children Nikki and James, their spouses Frank and Leigh Ann, 4 grandsons (Aiden, Evan, James, and Carson), and sister Diane.
His family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM at New Hope Baptist Church (4301 Louisburg Road Raleigh, NC). Following the funeral service, the internment will be at 3:00 PM at Sharon Baptist Church in Reidsville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to New Hope Baptist Church in Frankie's honor. Condolences for the family may be left at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
He will always be loved and truly missed by all!
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 21, 2020