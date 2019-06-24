James Edward Berkley



Raleigh



James Edward Berkley, 85, from Raleigh, North Carolina, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 22, 2019.



Born in Chicago Heights and raised in Crete, Illinois, to James and Margaret (Moens) Berkley, he was the third of four children. After graduating from high school, he attended Purdue University and obtained a Bachelors of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. As a young engineer, he worked for Esso in Baton Rouge, where he met his future bride at a picnic. He also served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He then moved to Houston where he eventually became President of the Houston office of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. He was later transferred to Jacobs' main office in Pasadena, California, where he became Executive Vice President of Operations. Jim retired in 1992.



Jim is predeceased by his parents, James and Margaret Berkley and his sisters, Marie Strandberg, Lois Kunde and brother, Charles Berkley. Beloved husband of Heather Alma Berkley; loving father of James Arthur Berkley and wife Linda, Phyllis Alma Berkley and husband Kevin, and Stephen William Berkley. Devoted grandfather of 13 grandchildren.



Throughout his life he enjoyed boating and fishing. He particularly enjoyed the lake house he owned in Texas and an oceanfront home in California. He loved to play chess and checkers, and was always up for a game with his grandchildren. He also loved chocolate, with Oreo cookies being his favorite.



As a loving and devoted husband and father and a dedicated Christian, he continually put the needs of others before himself. He respected and loved his wife unconditionally, and involved himself in the many details of his children and grandchildren's lives, always willing to help however needed. He was a man of strong faith, serving in various church communities as a Bible Study Fellowship discussion leader and as a member of the Board of Directors for the Foundation For Life in Houston. He believed in the power and strength of Jesus Christ's love and sacrifice, and the beauty and peace that was awaiting him after his passing.



The family wishes to express grateful appreciation to his doctors, and to the nursing staff on 6A Cardiac Intermediate Care Unit of Wake Med, and to Transitions Life Care, along with caregiver Gerald Gichangiru for their skilled and empathetic support. Donations on his behalf may be sent to Samaritan's Purse, The Salvation Army, or their local Crisis Pregnancy Center.



Family will receive friends on Friday evening, June 28 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Mitchell Funeral Home - 7209 Glenwood Avenue. Private graveside services will be held at Raleigh Memorial Park.



Published in The News & Observer on June 24, 2019