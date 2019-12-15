|
|
James Elliott Harris
March 11, 1926-December 10, 2019
Fuquay-Varina
James Elliott Harris died on December 10, 2019. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 11, 1926 to Albert and Claire Harris. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother, Albert, and his first wife, Helen. Jim is survived by his wife, Laura Harris; his children, Deborah Prout (Don), Susan Segal (Gil), and James E. Harris Jr.; stepdaughters, Lauren Currin (Michael) and Sarah Williams (Matthew); 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m., December 18, 2019 at St. Philip Lutheran Church in Raleigh. A service will be held at the church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ruth Sheets Adult Daycare Center at Edenton Street United Methodist Church or St. Philip Lutheran Church. Condolences may be shared at
CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 15, 2019