Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Philip Lutheran Church
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
1926 - 2019
James E. Harris Obituary
James Elliott Harris

March 11, 1926-December 10, 2019

Fuquay-Varina

James Elliott Harris died on December 10, 2019. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 11, 1926 to Albert and Claire Harris. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother, Albert, and his first wife, Helen. Jim is survived by his wife, Laura Harris; his children, Deborah Prout (Don), Susan Segal (Gil), and James E. Harris Jr.; stepdaughters, Lauren Currin (Michael) and Sarah Williams (Matthew); 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m., December 18, 2019 at St. Philip Lutheran Church in Raleigh. A service will be held at the church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ruth Sheets Adult Daycare Center at Edenton Street United Methodist Church or St. Philip Lutheran Church. Condolences may be shared at

CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 15, 2019
