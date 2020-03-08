|
James Edward Easley, Jr.
November 14, 1944 - March 4, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina
James Edward Easley, Jr., 75, died at his home in Raleigh, North Carolina surrounded by his wife and two children, after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.
Originally from Walnut Cove, North Carolina, Jim graduated from NCSU with a B.A. in economics in 1967. He earned his Master's Degree in economics from SMU in 1968 and his Ph.D. in economics from NCSU in 1974. Following his graduate studies, he joined the faculty at NCSU. He was an extension economist and Professor of Agricultural and Resource Economics, with responsibilities in commercial fisheries. In 1985, he was awarded the leadership award by the NC Cooperative Extension Service. Much of his later work focused on the economics of managing commercial and recreational marine fisheries. In his final four years at NCSU, he served as Director of the Economics Graduate Program, during which he initiated the first-ever fundraising effort to create an endowment for supporting Ph.D. students in economics. The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences awarded him with a 2003 faculty resource award for his fundraising efforts. Jim retired from NCSU in 2004. He wished to express his appreciation for great colleagues and graduate students with whom he worked for many years. He also took pride and pleasure in the professional accomplishments of his Ph.D. students.
Jim enjoyed an array of hobbies and activities: fly fishing with his own hand-tied flies, bass fishing in Currituck Sound and the North River, gardening, building furniture, and gathering with friends. He will best be remembered telling a joke with his pipe and a Pabst Blue Ribbon in hand.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, James and Annie Easley, and his brother Randall. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Wanda Thomas Easley, his son James Edward Easley III (Jay) of Greensboro, NC, his daughter Susan Easley Stocks of Edenton, NC, son in law Don, and his grandchildren Holden and Annie Stocks. He is also survived by his sister Jean Moore (husband Clifton), brother Eddie Easley, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be Friday, March 13 at the NCSU University Club from 4:30-6:30 at 4200 Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Toussaint Graduate Student Endowment c/o Barry Goodwin, P.O. Box 8109, NCSU, Raleigh, NC 27695.
Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020