|
|
James Carl "Jimmie" Edwards, Jr.
June 27, 1931 - August 18, 2019
Cary
James Carl "Jimmie" Edwards Jr., 88, passed away August 18, 2019 due to complications of a brief illness. Born in the Carpenter Community of Wake County, he was the only child of the late James Carl Edwards, Sr. and Elizabeth (Daniel) Edwards.
Surrounded by loving parents, grandparents and many aunts and uncles, Jimmie led a charmed life on the family tobacco farm which he later inherited and operated.
Jimmie attended the original Green Hope High School where he was known for his mischievous acts such as rolling his 1936 Chevy in the school parking lot. During the winter months, Jimmie drove for LG Jordan Oil delivering fuel and propane. Choosing early retirement, he relocated to the mountains of Virginia to enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle and raise beef cattle in Independence and then Galax. In 2007, he returned to the family homestead to be closer to family, friends and medical care. Jimmie loved his farming buddies, big trucks, John Deere tractors and Dunkin Donuts. Known for his cantankerous character and his ability to express whatever was on his mind, Jimmie will be greatly missed by his family and friends who appreciated the generous and caring person that resided under his tough exterior.
Jimmie is survived by his wife, Faye (Dent) Edwards who will cherish his memory and their 44 wonderful years together. He is also survived by his three grateful sons, Michael (Erin), Rickey (Marty) and Garry (Jeanne). Six grandchildren, Caroline Nickel (Wiley), Carl Edwards (Line), Hannah, Steven, Chesley and Zack Edwards. Three great-grandchildren, Prescott, Adeline Nickel and Helena Edwards.
The family thanks the staff at Glenaire rehabilitation and Transitions hospice for providing excellent care, patience and understanding.
Flowers are appreciated. Memorial contributions can be made to Good Hope Baptist Church where Jimmie was a long-time member.
The Edwards family is under the care of Apex Funeral Home. The family will receive friends, Friday August 23, 2019 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St. Apex, NC 27502. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 at Good Hope Baptist Church, 6630 Good Hope Church Road, Cary, NC 27519. The family will immediately process to burial; Jimmie will be laid to rest next to his parents in the Edwards family plot at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Durham, NC
Published in The News & Observer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019