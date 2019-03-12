James Elam Caldwell, Jr.



Selma



James Elam Caldwell, Jr., age 80, of Selma, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, March 6, 2019.



Jim was born 1938 in Charlotte, NC. He lived on a farm in Mecklenburg/ Cabarrus Counties; graduated UNC in 1960 with an AB Degree in Political Science; worked for the Federal Reserve Bank in Charlotte, and returned to UNC CH in 1964 for Graduate work in Public Administration. Jim began his career in City Management as Assistant Town Manager in Chapel Hill in 1965 and continued his career of City Management in several towns and cities across Eastern North Carolina. He retired in the summer of 1997, but returned to City Management for six months as Interim Town Manager in Aberdeen, North Carolina. In October 1997, Jim returned to full-time government service as Executive Director of Mid-Carolina Council of Governments. He served his state and community for 40 years and 9 months.



He is survived by his loving wife, Laura Penny Caldwell; son, James E. Caldwell III and wife, Betty; daughters: Phoebe Gruel and husband, Larry and Lisa Sprague and husband, Dan. grandchildren; Ella and Tyler Gruel, and David Sprague.



The family will receive friends Friday, March 15, 2019, at Cotten Funeral Home in New Bern from 6-8 PM. The Funeral Service will be at Christ Episcopal Church in New Bern, NC Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11 AM. The burial will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.



Flowers are accepted, or donations can be made in honor of Jim to CarolinaEast Cancer Center of New Bern, NC at 252-633-8111.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cottenfuneralhome.com for the Caldwell family. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary