James Thomas Flythe
December 23, 1926 - August 14, 2020
Raleigh
James Thomas "Jim" Flythe, age 93, of Raleigh, NC, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 14, 2020.
Jim was born in Jackson, NC on December 23, 1926 to Arthur Preston and Willie Pleasants Flythe. He graduated in 1948 from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY, and served both in the Merchant Marines as well as the U.S. Navy. After being honorably discharged, he received a degree in Construction from N.C. State University, which he referred to simply as "State College."
Jim was married 69 years to his Oklahoma sweetheart, Norma Jean Clark.
After graduating from N.C. State, Jim worked for Mr. York at York Construction Company, where he helped build Cameron Village, which at the time was the largest shopping center between Atlanta and Washington, DC. In 1961, Jim founded Flythe Construction Company, building many area churches and commercial buildings. An avid outdoorsman, he participated and won many national field trials with bird dogs which he bred and raised. In his later years, he enjoyed fishing and hunting with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jim was actively involved in his church, North Ridge Bible Chapel.
Jim is survived by his wife, Norma Jean, his son James T. "Jimmy" Flythe II (Patrice); grandchildren James T. "Tripp" Flythe III (Heather), Christopher Flythe (Laura), George Flythe (Mary-Grace), and Chase Keough; great-grandchildren James T. "Drew" Flythe IV, Ella Flythe, Roman Flythe, Harper Flythe, Andrew Flythe, Cole Flythe, Addison Flythe, Lilly Flythe, Charlie Flythe, and Gunnar Flythe; nephew Bill Flythe (Nona), and niece Becky Flythe Watts (Kevin).
He was predeceased by his daughter, Pamela Flythe Keough and his brother, Arthur Flythe.
The celebration of life will be held at North Ridge Bible Chapel on Saturday, August 22, at 2:00pm with visitation beginning at 1:00pm. A private burial will follow the service at Historic Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to North Ridge Bible Chapel, 7100 Harps Mill Road, Raleigh, NC 27615.
The family would like to convey their thanks to the staff at Falls River Village and Court, with special thanks to Nona Flythe, for her thoughtful and loving care.
