James Gunn Lindley



Vero Beach, FL



James "Jim" Gunn Lindley, 87, died on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Vero Beach, Fla. surrounded by his family. Always quick with a compliment and a kind word, Jim left this world the same way he lived it, with grace and graciousness.



Born in Greensboro, N.C., the youngest of Paul Cameron Lindley and Helen Marie Gunn Lindley's five children in 1931, Jim reveled in his Gate City childhood. After graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a finance degree in 1953, Jim landed a job in New York with Hanover Bank. Jim continued his studies at New York University, where he earned an MBA in 1960.



Jim loved Chapel Hill, especially spending time with his friends at the Delta Kappa Epsilon (DKE) house. He put his studies to practical and immediate use, as he served as the fraternity's treasurer for his last three years.



Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1954 and served as an executive officer on several small ships, rising to the rank of lieutenant. He continued to serve his country for 17 years in the U.S. Naval Reserves. He retired from military service in 1974 as a captain.



After his three-year, active-duty stint in the U.S. Navy, Jim returned to Wall Street in 1957 to begin a 17-year career with Manufacturers Hanover Bank, where he attained the title of senior vice president.



In 1975, Jim left New York for his native state to take the reins of the troubled Bank of North Carolina in Raleigh. In short order, Jim shored up the bank's financial and business operations. Based on his success changing the bank's fortunes, Jim was recruited to become the president and CEO of South Carolina's oldest and largest financial institution, South Carolina National Bank. During his 12 years at the helm, Jim steered the bank through several mergers and acquisitions. He retired with the title of vice chairman of Wachovia Bank in 1993.



One of Jim's favorite professional experiences was serving with distinction on The News and Observer Publishing Company's board of directors. His financial acumen helped the Raleigh-based publishing company navigate a fast-growing and even faster-changing media industry.



Jim devoted a lot of his time to numerous educational and philanthropic organizations. He served as director of the University of South Carolina Business Partnership Foundation, Citadel Development Foundation, the President's Advisory Council for Clemson University, and the University of North Carolina's Educational Foundation.



Through Jim's professional, civic and personal life, he was renowned for his keen intellect and kind spirit.



Jim married his fellow North Carolina native and college classmate Patricia Jane Kennedy on Dec. 3, 1954. The couple enjoyed a wonderful 53-year marriage until Jane's death in 2007. Jim will be laid to rest beside her in Savannah, Ga.



Jim is survived by his wife and lifelong friend, Patricia Bagley Daniels; his son James Gunn Lindley Jr., daughter-in-law Stephanie Curl Lindley, grandchildren Jennifer Anne Lindley and James Gunn Lindley III; his daughter Patricia Van Lindley Barkley and son-in-law Tim Barkley, grandsons William Lindley Perry and Matthew Kennedy Perry; and daughter Julia Anne Lindley, grandchildren Roy Brooks Hammer III and Katharine Lindley Taff; and two great-granddaughters.



A memorial service will be held at Christ Church Episcopal, 28 Bull Street, in Savannah, Ga., on Saturday, March 23, at 2 PM. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary