James Garland Snotherly, Jr.
September 30, 1965 - October 22, 2020
Raleigh
Early Thursday morning, my wonderful, loving son Garland was called to be with his mother, Shirley Elizabeth Munns-Snotherly in God's Holy Kingdom. Garland is survived by his father, James G "Jim" Snotherly, Sr.
Garland was in the marching band and a jazz ensemble at Athen's Drive High School where he played the flute and saxophone. He was on the cross country track team. He was in a drama class. He was in several plays.
In little league baseball, he was a pitcher and a left fielder. One of the proudest moments in his playing baseball. A batter hit the ball, with a few seconds more it would have gone over the fence for a grand slam. but Garland jumped up and caught the ball for the last out. He was the team hero for that game. His father jumped up and screamed. "That's my boy."
After high graduation, Garland joined the US Army. After his discharge from the Army, he attended NC State University in Raleigh NC where he obtained a degree in Ag. Business. He then attended Appalachian State University, Boone, NC where he obtained a degree in Business Administration.
After college, Garland worked at Carrols Family Farms, at a time where Carrols was a mega pork producer. After working in farm management, he joined the family real estate and construction company. He and his father built homes throughout Wake County
Garland and his father and his mother loved and respected each other. It was more than just a father and his son. We were best pals too; building, playing golf, fishing, and working on autos together was a fun affair. Of all the merit badges and awards Garland received as a Boy Scout, he was most proud of his GOD and COUNTRY metal.
Garland was(is) a wonderful son and person. He will be greatly missed by his relatives and friends, especially his father.
A graveside service will be held 12: 00 noon Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery. Reverend Dane Hadley, Minister of Tabernacle Baptist Church will officiate the service. Garland will lie in repose and can be viewed from 11:00 am until 11:30 am at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 831 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh prior to the service.
Flowers are nice and appreciated or in lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Snotherly Family Foundation at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 8304 Leesville Rd., Raleigh, NC 27713.
