Mt Moriah Baptist Church
3000 E Garner Rd
Raleigh, NC 27610
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
3000 East Garner Rd.
Raleigh, NC
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
3000 East Garner Rd.
Raleigh, NC
James Grem


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Grem Obituary
James Ernest Grem

April 16,1935 - June 7, 2019

Raleigh

James Ernest Grem, 84 of Raleigh, passed away on June 7, 2019. James is survived by his children; Debbie, Ernie and Angie also 6 Grandsons, 2 Granddaughters and 8 Great- Granddaughters. He is preceded in death by his wife, Oleta.

The memorial service for James will be at 11:00 AM at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 3000 East Garner Rd., Raleigh, NC 27610 on Saturday, June 22, 2019. The family will receive visitors at 10:00 AM. The inurnment will immediately follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC 27603.
Published in The News & Observer from June 20 to June 21, 2019
