James Howell Long
Tarboro
James Howell Long, master storyteller and avid hunter and fisherman, died April 26th, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father Zebulon Howell Long, his mother Elsie Alford Andrews, and his stepfather Andrew Bern Andrews.
He was born in Edgecombe county on February 19th, 1934 where he spent most of his life. A lifelong Episcopalian, he attended Grace Church in Lawrence and Calvary Episcopal Church. At Calvary, he taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, served on the vestry and his favorite, polishing the church brass with the Brass Boys.
He spent his entire career at Long Manufacturing.
James served on the Tarboro Planning Board, was a past member and President of the Tarboro Rotary Club, President of the Tarboro-Edgecombe Development Corporation, served 38 years as Trustee of Edgecombe Community College, was on the Board of Distinguished Visitors of North Carolina Wesleyan College and was a member of the Hatteras Marlin Club.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Judith Davis Long, daughter Jamie Long Maginnes and husband Al, son William Redden Long II, his grandchildren Isaac Redden Long, Arrington Gram Long, and Isabel Esperanza Maginnes, a brother Zebulon Vance Long and his wife Joan and nephew Nelson Vance Long and wife Donna.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Episcopal Churchyard at 411 East Church Street, Tarboro, NC 27886 or Back Pack Buddies at the same address.
A special Thank You to the Palliative Care nurses and Assistants who are all graduates of Angel School.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home Inc.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary Episcopal Church at a later date.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 30, 2020