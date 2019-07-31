Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Raleigh Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for James Medlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James H. Medlin Jr.


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James H. Medlin Jr. Obituary
James H. Medlin, Jr.

January 27, 1933 - July 29, 2019

Cary

James Hubert Medlin, Jr. was born on January 27th, 1933 in Wilmington, NC to James Hubert Medlin and Edna Anna Bowen. He was preceded in death by wife and best friend, Betty Jean Foglemen, of 48 years.

He graduated from Wilmington College in 1952 and after service in the U.S. Army, graduated from NC State College, later was licensed as a professional engineer and registered land surveyor.

He retired in 1995 from the NC Department of Transportation with thirty nine and a half years of service.

He was an avid supporter for the Remembrance of Wilmington College, and served as President of the Wilmington College Chapter of the UNC Wilmington Alumni Association. He was active in the Wilmington Engineers Club and The College Acres Subdivision Home Owners Association and also has served on many city and county committees.

He is survived by his son, James Glenn Medlin, and his son Brody of Cary, NC and stepson Gregory M. Proctor and wife, Brenda, and their sons, Dalton and Jordan of Jensen Beach FL.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1 from 10:30 – 11:30 am at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home Cary, 200 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27511, followed by Internment at Raleigh Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wilmington College Merit Scholarship fund c/o UNCW.
Published in The News & Observer on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now