Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations
1052 South First Street
Nashville, NC 27856
(252) 459-0001
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
5119 Duke Rd.
Castalia, NC
James H. Withers III


1952 - 2019
James H. Withers III Obituary
James "Jim" Harvey Withers III

Tarboro

James "Jim" Harvey Withers III, 66, passed away April 19, 2019. He was born July 17, 1952 in Nash County. He is preceded in death by his father James Harvey Withers, Jr. and a grandson Mason Williams.

James is survived by his mother Katherine Withers; daughters, Jamie Carpenter (Dereck), Amanda Williams and Meggan Withers; grandchild, Sydney Williams; sisters, Kathy McCord and Kim Rowland and nephews Timothy McCord and Robert Rowland.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Fellowship Baptist Church, 5119 Duke Rd., Castalia, NC.

Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Withers family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 24, 2019
