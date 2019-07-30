Home

Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC 27615
(919) 866-1866
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC 27615
James Hall


1951 - 2019
James Hall Obituary
James Grey Hall

September 13, 1951 - July 28, 2019

Raleigh

Dr. James Grey Hall, age 67, died July 28, 2019. Born in Raleigh, NC, to the late James Curtis Hall and Joyce Matthews Hall.

Grey was a Raleigh native who graduated from Broughton High School. He was a lover of books, writing, theater and spending time with his family. He was a life long Ole Miss fan. Grey received his undergraduate, Masters and Ph. D from the University of Mississippi.

He is survived by his daughters, Kim Marie Hall, Lisa Renee Botticelli, Nicole Hall Allen; three stepdaughters; 12 grandchildren; sister, Janet Marie Hall; brother, Robert Stanley Hall.

Published in The News & Observer on July 30, 2019
