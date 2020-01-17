|
James Lewis Hawks Jr.
March 15, 1933 - January 15, 2020
Raleigh
James Lewis Hawks, Jr, 86, of Raleigh, passed away January 15, 2020. Lewis Jr. was born in Warren County, NC, to the late Pattie Thompson Hawks and James Lewis Hawks, Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Adams Hawks, in 2008.
A proud graduate of Hugh Morson High School in Raleigh, Lewis Jr. became a locomotive engineer, following in his father's footsteps. He began his career with Seaboard Air Line Railroad and retired from Norfolk Southern Corporation.
Lewis Jr. and Ruth enjoyed spending time together at their second home in Cape Carteret, NC. Many lifelong friendships were made during their days boating and fishing.
A special expression of appreciation is extended to loving neighbor, Mr. CJ Carter, and special family members for their visits, care, and compassion, helping Lewis Jr. in so many ways.
Arrangements are being handled by Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, North Carolina. Visitation will be Friday, January 17th, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Graveside service to follow immediately at Montlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Neuse Baptist Church, 4444 Louisbury Road, Wake Forest, NC 27587.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 17, 2020