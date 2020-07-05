James Robert Hinkley



October 8, 1933 - June 16, 2020



Pittsboro



God's faithful servant, James Robert Hinkley, was called home June 16, 2020 at the age of 86.



Jim was born in Reading, Pennsylvania on October 8, 1933 to loving parents, Clara Marie (Reed) and Henry Robert Hinkley.



After graduating high school, Jim joined the Air Force and proudly served during the Korean War. Upon returning home he continued his education receiving a bachelor's degree from the University of Florida and at a later date earning a Master's in City and Regional Planning from the University of North Carolina.



Jim loved his North Carolina roots and spent over forty years as a certified and dedicated professional city, regional and state planner. He was an early advocate of functional, safe and organized communities and was devoted to the conservation of North Carolina's land, air and water resources. Not only was he an early advocate for the world we live in, he was also a champion of equal opportunity, affordable housing and civil rights for all. He was proud to have been a viable candidate for the Pittsboro Town Board in 2007.



Jim's dedication to his faith was longstanding and steadfast. He loved serving as a lay Eucharistic Minister at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal church in Pittsboro. He will be remembered there in the hearts of those who knew him.



Jim is survived by his fiancé Ruthie Gregorie, brothers David, William and Kerry Hinkley, his daughters Karen Miller, Chris Barone, Cathy Ainslie as well as five grandchildren.



A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date when it is safe for all to gather together to remember the life of this man who made the world a better place.



Jim's wishes were that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 204 West Salisbury Street, Pittsboro, NC 27312.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store