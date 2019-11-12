Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Hills Baptist Church
Dixie Trail
James Hollingsworth


1942 - 2019
James Hollingsworth Obituary
James Benton Hollingsworth

10/3/1942 - 11/8/2019

Raleigh

James "Jim" Hollingsworth passed away 11-8-19 at Hillcrest Rehabilitation Center. His parents were Robert and Margaret Hollingsworth, of Raleigh. He is survived by his wife, Janice Jones Hollingsworth, his son Matthew Joel Hollingsworth, his daughter in law, Lisa Hollingsworth, his granddaughter, Victoria Taylor Hollingsworth Jones, and a great granddaughter, Piper Jones.

A visitation will be at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 831 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will be 2:00 pm Friday, November 15, 2019, at Forest Hills Baptist Church on Dixie Trail, with a graveside service to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , and .

Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 12, 2019
