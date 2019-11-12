|
|
James Benton Hollingsworth
10/3/1942 - 11/8/2019
Raleigh
James "Jim" Hollingsworth passed away 11-8-19 at Hillcrest Rehabilitation Center. His parents were Robert and Margaret Hollingsworth, of Raleigh. He is survived by his wife, Janice Jones Hollingsworth, his son Matthew Joel Hollingsworth, his daughter in law, Lisa Hollingsworth, his granddaughter, Victoria Taylor Hollingsworth Jones, and a great granddaughter, Piper Jones.
A visitation will be at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 831 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will be 2:00 pm Friday, November 15, 2019, at Forest Hills Baptist Church on Dixie Trail, with a graveside service to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , and .
Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 12, 2019