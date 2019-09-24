Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
North Raleigh United Methodist Church
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Camp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Howard "Jay" Camp


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Howard "Jay" Camp Obituary
James Howard "Jay" Camp

August 6, 1934 - September 19, 2019

Raleigh

Our beloved husband, father and "Gramps" left this world suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday September 19, 2019. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia on August 6, 1934, he later counted Virginia Tech, University of Virginia and N.C. State University as his alma maters, having earned bachelor, masters and doctorate degrees. He married the love of his life, Nancy, on October 15, 1961 and spent almost 58 years devoted to her as a model husband and best friend. His love for her was exceeded only by his love of his God, and His word, and his life was a living example of that. He spent his career in adult education, but his true calling was in service to others. Over the years, he served in numerous ministries including prison ministry, Stephen Ministry, Wake Interfaith Hospitality Network (now Family Promise), and most recently Meals On Wheels, when he and Nancy would together make their rounds. Jay will be always remembered for his sense of humor and his ever-present smile, his eagerness to be of help in any circumstance, and his love of a baseball game with a simple meal at the ballpark.

He is survived by his wife Nancy, his son Brian and daughter-in-law Teresa, and by his grandsons Hunter and Collin, of whom he could not have been prouder, all of Raleigh. He is preceded in death by his parents, M. Fred Camp and Gudrun Michelson Camp.

Nancy, Brian and Teresa would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at Falls River Village, for treating Jay as though he was part of their family.

A memorial service will be held at North Raleigh United Methodist Church in Raleigh on Thursday September 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., and a private graveside service will be held at Raleigh Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, Jay would have much preferred that donations be made to any organization that helps those in need. His exemplified a life lived well, and there is no doubt that he has now heard the words, "Well done, my good and faithful servant."

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
Download Now