James Howard "Jay" Camp
August 6, 1934 - September 19, 2019
Raleigh
Our beloved husband, father and "Gramps" left this world suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday September 19, 2019. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia on August 6, 1934, he later counted Virginia Tech, University of Virginia and N.C. State University as his alma maters, having earned bachelor, masters and doctorate degrees. He married the love of his life, Nancy, on October 15, 1961 and spent almost 58 years devoted to her as a model husband and best friend. His love for her was exceeded only by his love of his God, and His word, and his life was a living example of that. He spent his career in adult education, but his true calling was in service to others. Over the years, he served in numerous ministries including prison ministry, Stephen Ministry, Wake Interfaith Hospitality Network (now Family Promise), and most recently Meals On Wheels, when he and Nancy would together make their rounds. Jay will be always remembered for his sense of humor and his ever-present smile, his eagerness to be of help in any circumstance, and his love of a baseball game with a simple meal at the ballpark.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, his son Brian and daughter-in-law Teresa, and by his grandsons Hunter and Collin, of whom he could not have been prouder, all of Raleigh. He is preceded in death by his parents, M. Fred Camp and Gudrun Michelson Camp.
Nancy, Brian and Teresa would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at Falls River Village, for treating Jay as though he was part of their family.
A memorial service will be held at North Raleigh United Methodist Church in Raleigh on Thursday September 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., and a private graveside service will be held at Raleigh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, Jay would have much preferred that donations be made to any organization that helps those in need. His exemplified a life lived well, and there is no doubt that he has now heard the words, "Well done, my good and faithful servant."
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 24, 2019