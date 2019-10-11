Home

James Huggins


1944 - 2019
James Huggins Obituary
James Arthur Huggins

December 17, 1944 - October 7, 2019

Rio Rancho NM

Jim formerly of Cary NC, 74, passed away suddenly on October 7, 2019. Born in Milwaukee December 17, 1944, son of William F. Huggins and Cathryn (Strohbehn). After getting a BS from Denison and an MBA from Northwestern, he was a business executive who worked for a number of companies which led the family to live in many parts of the country and Europe. Known for his dry sense of humor, he was dedicated to his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. A lifetime golfer he enjoyed the fellowship at Prestonwood Country Club. Jim believed in empowering people with disabilities and was committed to community service. After moving to Cary NC in 1995, Jim served as Chairman of the Board of Life Experiences, Chairman of the Board of the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce, and Treasurer of the Center for Volunteer Caregiving. He was Active in the Cary Page Rotary Club and was twice selected Rotarian of the Year. Jim served on the board of directors for the Miracle League of the Triangle for many years. At the time of his death, he and Barbara just relocated to Rio Rancho NM to start the next chapter of their lives.

Preceded in death by his parents, brother Scott, and daughter Jeanne Catherine Huggins. Survived by wife of 52 years, Barbara Ilse Huggins, son Matthew J. Huggins his wife Jennifer Wernersbach, daughter Lena of Albuquerque NM, and son Jeffrey P Huggins wife Deborah W. Huggins (Tyrrell) and children Frederick, Elizabeth, and Catherine of Berkeley Heights NJ. Jim will be buried in Akron OH with a small family service. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Miracle League of the Triangle P.O. Box 4193, Cary NC 27519.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 11, 2019
