August 5, 1928 - November 22, 2020

Raleigh, North Carolina - James Frederick Kearney passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was 92 years old and now rests peacefully in his eternal home.

A native of Clearwater, Florida, Jim was the only child born to the late Douglas and Mildred Irene McMullen Kearney on August 5, 1928. Jim grew up in the Clearwater area and enjoyed spending time on his family's farm where he developed a fondness for animals of all kinds. As a boy, he learned to plow fields, harvest oranges, and herd cattle. After graduating from Gordon Military High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. Upon return from service, he enrolled at the University of Florida where he graduated with a bachelor of science in Entomology. Shortly after graduating, he joined the United States Department of Agriculture. During his forty year career with the FDA, he served in a number of roles including co-director of the Boll Weevil Eradication Program with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture which facilitated the return of the cotton industry to North Carolina and throughout the South. Jim also served as an agricultural attache in Okinawa, Japan; Danang, Vietnam; Frankfurt, Germany; and Canberra, Australia.

In 1951, Jim married Anita Lois Waterson Kearney. They were married for 69 years. Jim was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and he enjoyed spending time with his family. He especially loved the times spent at their Wrightsville Beach home where Jim made sure the crab pots were set and the boat had a full tank of gas so his children and grandchildren could enjoy their time at the beach. Opa, as he was affectionately called by his grandchildren and great grandchildren, was much loved by his family and friends.

Jim is survived by his wife Lois, his son Doug Kearney and wife Beth, his daughter Connie Coble and husband Paul, and his son Dennis Kearney and wife Diann. He is survived by grandchildren Kathryn Kearney, Courtney Coble, Paige Evans and husband Daniel, Micah Kearney and wife Jenn, and Patrick Kearney. Jim and Lois have five great grandchildren - Hannah, Eli, and David Evans; and Gabriel and Nathaniel Kearney.

The family would like to thank the staff at Springmoor and the Stewart Health Center and Dr. Wells Edmundson for their service and kindness.

Because of the pandemic, the family will have a private celebration of his life later this month. Friends who wish to make a donation in Jim's honor might consider the Springmoor Endowment Fund at 1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, NC 27615.





