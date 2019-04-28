James Kimball King



April 26, 2019



Chapel Hill



Kimball King died on April 26, at home. He was 85 years old. King was Professor Emeritus of English at UNC-CH and more recently adjunct Professor of Dramatic Arts. His parents were James and Virginia King of Princeton NJ. King attended the Lawrenceville School and Yale and Johns Hopkins Universities. He received an MA from Wesleyan University in Connecticut while teaching at Fairfield Country Day School and a PhD in English from the University of Wisconsin.



In UNC's English Department he taught for 40 years, authoring and editing thirteen books including a two-volume edition of Drama in the Western World. He also received three teaching awards and took students to London to study theater for 25 summers. Since retirement he has taught online drama classes for the UNC Friday Center.



He was married to Harriet Richards Lowry in Chevy Chase MD. They have three children: Scottow, Caleb and Virginia, nine grandchildren and two great- grandsons.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Playmakers Repertory Company #CD 3230 UNC-CH or the Chapel of the Cross, 304 East Franklin St., Chapel Hill NC 27514 or the Friday Center, 100 Friday Center Drive, Campus Box 1020, Chapel Hill NC 27599.



A memorial service will be held on a day and time to be announced at the Chapel of the Cross.



The King family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary