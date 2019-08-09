|
James L. "Jim" Cavenaugh
Raleigh
James L. "Jim" Cavenaugh, 77, of Raleigh, NC passed away peacefully at his home on August 6, 2019. Jim was born on June 7, 1942 in Kenansville, NC to the late Wilbert and Annie Mae Cavenaugh. Sister Ruth Brown is also deceased. Jim graduated from James Kenan High School where he excelled in basketball and football while winning all conference awards and a football state championship in 1960.
Jim moved to Raleigh for education at Kings Business College and work in the early 60's. In 1975, he joined New York Life and worked diligently and passionately for his clients until Parkinson's Disease forced him to retire in 2013. His clients became great friends.
He was a long-time member at Bay Leaf Baptist Church in Raleigh. He particularly loved his Onward Sunday School Class friends.
Each year, Jim anxiously anticipated another college basketball season, always being a serious Tar Heel fan. Whenever possible, he greatly enjoyed traveling around the country following Carolina Basketball with his son and close friends.
He is survived by: his wife of 38 years, Jane Lilley Cavenaugh; daughter Jimma C. Rollinson of Raleigh, and her children, Tristan James, William Riley, Carter Brooks, and Aubree Jane; son, Justin C. Cavenaugh of Raleigh, and spouse Breanne along with their children, Hudson James, Jude Alexander, and Willow Grace; sister, Jean Stephens of Warsaw; brothers and sister-in laws from Williamston, Butch and Becki Lilley, William and Cindy Lilley and Mary Lilley. His nieces and nephews were treasured. Jim loved his in-laws like brothers and sisters.
Jim was a great dad and granddaddy. There was an extra special pride and love for his children and grandchildren. Jim always wanted to be involved with what they were doing. He loved to coach and teach his children and their friends
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Bay Leaf Baptist Church. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service from 10:00 am-12:00 pm.
A graveside service will be scheduled later at Bay Leaf Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Duke Children's Hospital, 710 W. Main St., Ste. #200, Durham, NC 27701.
A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811
www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 9, 2019