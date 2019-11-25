|
|
James Leroy Harvey
Holly Springs
James "Jim" L. Harvey born December 30th, 1943 – November 21st, 2019, passed away at the age of 75 after a five and a half year battle with cancer. For a full obituary and celebration information visit: www.brownwynnecary.com
We would like to thank the countless number of Jim's friends and family who have reached out over the past five and a half years to offer support. In particular, to Dr. Neal Ready, Jennifer Tenhover NP and Dr. David Yoo at the Duke Cancer Center.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 25, 2019