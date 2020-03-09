Home

Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
James L. Rowland


1944 - 2020
James L. Rowland Obituary
James Lewis Rowland

Willow Spring

James Lewis Rowland, age 75, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 N Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Willow Spring Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 9, 2020
