James Lewis Rowland
Willow Spring
James Lewis Rowland, age 75, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 N Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Willow Spring Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 9, 2020