Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
James L. Willis Jr. Obituary
James L. Willis, Jr.

Fuquay-Varina

James L. Willis, Jr., Captain, U.S. Navy (Retired) died peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 N Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Willis was born in Beaufort, NC. He graduated from the U. S. Naval Academy in 1955 and served for 24 years. He retired from the Navy in 1979.

In 1981 Mr. Willis returned to his home state of North Carolina to work in the private sector. He finally retired for good in 1991.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce Leete Willis; his two daughters, Laura Poteat married to Mark Poteat and Vickie Harris married to John Harris; two grandsons; and three great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, NC. Condolences at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 28, 2020
