James Landis Chavasse passed away at his home on Monday, February 4th, three weeks after his 99th birthday.



He was born December 29, 1919, in Henderson, NC, the third son of Sidney Robert and Nannie Frances Landis Chavasse. He graduated from Henderson High School in 1936, Henderson Business College the following year, and in 1939, from Christchurch School, in Virginia. After working for a year at the First National Bank in Henderson, he was approached by a representative of Christchurch School and offered a scholarship to play football there. Although reluctant to give up a well-paying job of $10 per week (these were the Great Depression years), he accepted in order to further his education.



In 1939 he enlisted in the National Guard and after completing Engineer Officer Candidate School at Fort Belvoir, Virginia was assigned to the 403rd Engineer Water Supply Battalion at Camp Butner, NC. In 1943, he was promoted to captain and company commander. The battalion embarked for England as part of a large convoy on December 29, his birthday. He served overseas from January 1944 to April 1946 and was separated from the service with the rank of major. He remained in the active reserve and retired as a lieutenant colonel.



When he was in London during the war he had a very unique experience. Through the courtesy of an English cousin, he was taken up in the clock tower of Big Ben and was behind the clock face when it struck twelve.



Jim graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1949 and was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He was employed by Raleigh Savings and Loan Association (later Raleigh Federal Savings Bank), for 28 years as vice president in charge of mortgage lending.



In 1953 he met a charming girl, Mary Elizabeth Thomas from Smithfield, NC, who was also a graduate of UNC. She was a public school teacher in Raleigh. They were married in November and were subsequently blessed with three lovely and talented daughters.



He is survived by his daughters Anne Cooper and her husband Jim, Amy Chavasse and Caroline Chavasse. Also, grandchildren Elizabeth Hamm and her husband Gary, Louis Chavasse and Franny Chavasse.



He was a lifelong and enthusiastic tennis player. As a boy he hit tennis balls "as bald as an onion" against a wall in his Henderson neighborhood. He enjoyed the competitive nature of the sport and participated over the years in many local, state, regional and national tournaments. Of the tournaments entered, he was a winner or finalist in over 200 matches. In 2004 he was inducted into the Christchurch School Athletic Hall of Fame. In 2008 he was named North Carolina Senior Male Tennis Player of the year.



A founding member of the Raleigh Racquet Club, Jim could often be seen driving through Raleigh in his beloved 1971 orange Datsun station wagon on his way to play tennis, no matter how hot the weather. He enjoyed playing tennis into his 96th year.



Quick witted and ready with poetic quip, he delighted in reciting Poe, Service and Shakespeare, regaling his family with colorful toasts at holiday dinners. He passed along his deep love and respect for the natural world and animals, especially dogs, to his daughters, and was surrounded by friends, family and their dogs in his final weeks.



He was a member of The Church of the Good Shepherd, and served on the vestry. He was a long time member of the Capital City Kiwanis Club, where he served as president and treasurer for several years. He was a volunteer with the Wake Literacy Council for a short time, and served Meals on Wheels every Thursday for 20 years.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wake County Meals on Wheels, or Wake County SPCA. The family will receive friends at the Bryan-Lee Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00pm on Thursday, February 7.



The funeral service will be held Friday, February 8 at 11:00am, at The Church of the Good Shepherd, followed by a reception at the church and interment with military honors at Oakwood Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh.



Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 7, 2019