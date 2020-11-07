James Larry Barbour
September 1, 1942 - November 5, 2020
La Grange
James Larry Barbour, 78, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home. Born in Wake County on September 1, 1942, he was the son of the late James Willie Barbour and Violet Louise Cole Barbour.
James retired from the Raleigh Police Department as a detective. He had a heart for helping others and it showed in his work with the police department and in every other aspect of his life. James enjoyed the outdoors and nothing was better to him than a beautiful day on the golf course or on the water with a fishing rod in hand.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home, followed by a service to celebrate his life at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Aaron Wallace officiating.
James is survived by his wife of 32 years, Ramona Barbour; sons, James Todd Barbour (Amy) and James Kevin Barbour (Shannon); step-son, Beau Bass; sister, Nancy McCurdy; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Billie Jean Waller and brother, Robert McGhee Barbour.
