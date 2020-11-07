1/1
James Larry Barbour
1942 - 2020
James Larry Barbour

September 1, 1942 - November 5, 2020

La Grange

James Larry Barbour, 78, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home. Born in Wake County on September 1, 1942, he was the son of the late James Willie Barbour and Violet Louise Cole Barbour.

James retired from the Raleigh Police Department as a detective. He had a heart for helping others and it showed in his work with the police department and in every other aspect of his life. James enjoyed the outdoors and nothing was better to him than a beautiful day on the golf course or on the water with a fishing rod in hand.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home, followed by a service to celebrate his life at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Aaron Wallace officiating.

James is survived by his wife of 32 years, Ramona Barbour; sons, James Todd Barbour (Amy) and James Kevin Barbour (Shannon); step-son, Beau Bass; sister, Nancy McCurdy; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Billie Jean Waller and brother, Robert McGhee Barbour.

Online condolences may be sent to www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE
Funeral services provided by
SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE
1300 Wayne Memorial Drive
Goldsboro, NC 27534-2233
(919) 734-1761
