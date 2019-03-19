Services Bryan-Lee Funeral Home 1200 Benson Road Garner , NC 27529 (919) 772-8225 Resources More Obituaries for James Upchurch Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Larry Upchurch

September 15, 1941 – March 17, 2019



Raleigh



James Larry Upchurch was born on September 15, 1941. He was the son of Thurman and Gracie Upchurch. He grew up in Zebulon, North Carolina, and attended Needham Broughton High School. At the age of 16, he was invited to church by a friend, George Wrenn. It was at this service that he heard the Gospel message and became a Christian. This changed the trajectory of Pastor Upchurch's life.



He began attending Neuse Baptist Church, Pastored by Harold Cary. While attending the youth ministry at Neuse Baptist, he met his wife, Rennie. Pastor Upchurch graduated from Needham Broughton High School in 1959, and attended NC State University, majoring in Industrial Engineering.



Eventually, James Upchurch felt the call to preach God's Word, and was encouraged by his Pastor to attend Baptist Bible College, in Springfield, MO. Preacher and "Pretty," as he called Rennie, were married on July 8, 1960.



While attending Bible College, he worked at a local feed mill to provide for his growing family. Pastor and Rennie were blessed with three children, Kenneth, Renna, and Joseph. He received his Graduate of Theology Degree from Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri in 1963. Pastor Upchurch and his family moved back to Raleigh, NC after his graduation and founded Faith Baptist Church in 1964. The church was started with only 7 members in the YWCA. Within two years, the church grew to an average attendance of 95, and was meeting in a new building. The growth of the church was opposed by some members, and division set in. After three months of constant conflict, Preacher felt called of the Lord to leave this ministry. God had another plan.



Under the guidance of the Holy Spirit and the leadership of Pastor James L. Upchurch, Mid-Way Baptist Church was founded on February 10, 1966. The first services were held in the pastor's home December 9, 1965 and then moved to the basement of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Sorrell's home located across the street from the present church campus. Within one year, the first Worship Center was constructed; having a seating capacity of three hundred. Since that time, numerous buildings have been constructed including a newly designed Worship Center to accommodate fifteen hundred in attendance. The Mid-Way family constantly gives thanks to the Lord for the Family Life Center, Mission Hall, Baptist Park Athletic Center, Sorrell Banquet Hall, Preschool Pavilion, Atrium, the "Jeremy Missions House", and new parking facilities.



Mid-Way Baptist Church is a "miracle of its day!" from fifteen charter members, to a membership of over 2800 and a total campus of eighty-nine plus acres. God has blessed the church with many wonderful Christians who are willing to sacrifice for the work of the Lord. All facilities are paid for in full when constructed, and the church operates on a debt-free basis. It is very evident that man could not accomplish what has been accomplished since 1966; THEREFORE, TO GOD BE THE GLORY . . . GREAT THINGS HE HATH DONE! Mid-Way has become known for building faith, family and friends, since 1966. Later, Pastor Upchurch received his B.A., Masters, and Doctorate of Theology Degree from Andersonville Baptist Seminary in Camilla, Georgia. He also was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Atlantic Baptist Bible College of Chester, Virginia in 2003.



In the early 70's he became known as "Mr. Motivator" for his way of motivating and encouraging other preachers. He was a huge advocate of the debt-free living lifestyle. He wrote and published a book called "Five Easy Steps to Debt Free Living," along with a student workbook. He also conducted seminars on living debt-free and inspired many pastors to implement this process into their churches.



As a hobby, Preacher began investing in real estate in the 1980's and has attended many seminars and schools on investing. He has a lifetime of experience in buying homes, manufactured homes, and mobile home parks.



He, along with his wife Rennie, have achieved wonderful success in real estate investment and have used their blessings to bless others, as well as teach other pastors how to invest in real estate.



His two greatest passions were his family and the church God had called him to pastor. He loved spending time with his wife, Rennie, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed taking them out to eat and planning special trips with them.



He loved the members of Mid-Way Baptist Church, preaching, writing sermons, planning for the church, and was known to even write ideas on napkins! He loved God's people and ministering to them in their time of need. He always said "I carry you in my heart," and he meant every word. He developed many pastor friends over the years, as they had their love for the Lord and His Church in common. He was blessed by God to be the Founding and Senior Pastor of Mid-Way Baptist Church for over 53 years!



His life's verse is 1 Corinthians 15:57-58 "But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord."



He is survived by his loving wife Rennie of 58 years. To this wonderful marriage they were blessed with three children, Kenneth Upchurch, Renna Beaton (Larry), and Joseph Upchurch, five grandchildren: Grant Upchurch (Alyssa), Garrett Beaton (Rachel), Tiffany Jackson (Jay), Jordan Beaton (Kaitlyn) and Carolina Upchurch, and six great-grandchildren: Alexis Upchurch, Jaxon Upchurch, Paxton Upchurch, Eliana Jackson, Elijah Jackson, Eden Jackson. And a sister, Janet Martin (Larry).



Preacher was a Soldier of the Lord. He fought a good fight, finished his course, and kept the faith (2 Timothy 4:7). Our dear Preacher will be greatly missed by his loving family, faithful friends, Mid-Way staff, and the dedicated Members of Mid-Way Baptist Church. They loved him dearly, and each of their lives were impacted by the faithful preaching of God's Word, wise counsel, and godly encouragement of this faithful and devoted Man of God! He lived his life to hear these words from his Savior found in Matthew 25:21 "Well done, thou good and faithful servant."



