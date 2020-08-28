1/
James Lawrence
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James R. Lawrence

February 27, 1939 ~ August 26, 2020

Apex

James Russell Lawrence, age 81, of Apex, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at UNC Rex Healthcare. James was born in Chatham County, on February 27, 1939 to the late Cleo Jackson Lawrence and Era Goodwin Lawrence. He was also preceded in death by his wife Doris Prince Lawrence, daughter Karen Marie Lawrence, and brother Wayne Lawrence. Surviving relatives include his son Keith Lawrence and wife Kim of Apex, and six grandchildren: Tyler Lawrence, Savana Lawrence, Ryan Lawrence, Macon Lawrence, Danielle Harris, and Robby Harris. A Graveside Service with military honors will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11AM at Bells Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mike Owings presiding. Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the Lawrence family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bells Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved