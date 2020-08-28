James R. Lawrence
February 27, 1939 ~ August 26, 2020
Apex
James Russell Lawrence, age 81, of Apex, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at UNC Rex Healthcare. James was born in Chatham County, on February 27, 1939 to the late Cleo Jackson Lawrence and Era Goodwin Lawrence. He was also preceded in death by his wife Doris Prince Lawrence, daughter Karen Marie Lawrence, and brother Wayne Lawrence. Surviving relatives include his son Keith Lawrence and wife Kim of Apex, and six grandchildren: Tyler Lawrence, Savana Lawrence, Ryan Lawrence, Macon Lawrence, Danielle Harris, and Robby Harris. A Graveside Service with military honors will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11AM at Bells Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mike Owings presiding. Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com
