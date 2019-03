James "Rebel" Lewis Hare



May 9, 1935 - February 25, 2019



Chester, NJ



James "Rebel" Lewis Hare, 83, of Chester, NJ passed away peacefully at his home on Monday February 25, 2019 surrounded by close friends and his caretaker Bill. Rebel was born on May 9, 1935 in Apex, NC and has lived in Chester for over 50 years. He worked as a Lineman for United Telephone in Chester and after his retirement, he worked for Barkman Excavating in Long Valley for 15 years. Rebel is a Life Member and past Fire Chief of the Chester Volunteer Fire Company. Next to the two most important loves of his life, his wife Sheila and daughter Sheila, serving his community as a fireman was Rebel's passion. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a huge fan of Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. He loved trucks and was loyal to Chevy/GMC. Rebel will be remembered most for his strong-hearted, strong- willed personality, and the love he had for his family, fire company, and community.



Rebel was predeceased by his beloved wife Sheila in 2010, and by his cherished daughter Sheila in 1983. He is survived by many friends and colleagues.



Rebel's Life Celebration will include a service at 2PM on Sunday March 10, 2019 at the Chester Volunteer Fire House. Immediately following the service there will be a time of reflection and sharing upstairs in Hoffman Hall. Interment will be held privately in the Spring.



Thank you to all the very special people at Compassus for your support, guidance and compassion over the last few months, it will never be forgotten.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Chester Volunteer Fire Company, 86 Main Street, P.O. Box 506, Chester, New Jersey 07930. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary