James Meredith Lowery



January 18, 1973-June 8, 2020



Franklinton



James Meredith Lowery, 47, of Franklinton passed away suddenly on Monday, June 8, 2020. James was born in Wake County to Sarah Ann and Donald (Bill) Lowery. He was a lifetime resident of Youngsville. He loved his community and was a proud graduate of Bunn High School. He was the owner and operator of Donald Lowery Tree Service. James enjoyed fishing and was an avid sports fan. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife and children and being involved in their sports and activities. He was a faithful servant and was an active member of Faith Baptist Church.



Funeral services will be held at 2 o'clock on Friday afternoon, June 12, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church in Youngsville. Visitation will be from 12 until 1:30 prior to the service.



James leaves, to cherish his memory, his wife, Jennifer Daniel Lowery; daughter, Delaney Mae Lowery; age 13; son, Landon James Lowery, age 8; mother, Sarah Ann Lowery; uncles Bud Lowery and Lynn Lowery, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family who loved him dearly. He was predeceased by his father, Bill Lowery; maternal grandparents Owen and Alice Mitchell; and paternal grandparents Quincey and Ovie Lowery.



Flowers are accepted, or contributions to the college fund established for his children may be made to Jennifer Lowery and mailed to Faith Baptist Church 249 Holden Road Youngsville, NC 27596.



A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Wake Forest, NC



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store