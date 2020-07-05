James Michael Lowery
November 20, 1942 - July 2, 2020
Raleigh
On Thursday, July 2, 2020, James Michael Lowery, loving husband of Sharon Lynne Lowery, passed away at the age of 77. Known as Jim or Jimmy to his friends and family, Jim was born November 20, 1942 in Chicago, Il to Thomas Michael and Marella (Duffy) Lowery. Jim spent well over 50 years in automotive work, tirelessly building first a successful auto repair shop and later a towing service. Restoration of classic cars was a life-long pursuit that continued until his passing, with a 1953 Plymouth still in process. Early in his life, he married his great love Sharon Lynne Schuster. Sharon and Jim raised three children, Joyce, Tom and Tracy. Jim was known for his quick wit, easy smile and deep generosity. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Thomas, his mother, Marella, and his brother John. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, his three children, Joyce (Dan), Tom (Liz), Tracy (Scott), his sisters, Sandra and Jennifer, his grandchildren, Tommy, Nathan, Rachel, Natalie, Kelsey and Jason. A virtual funeral will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Interfaith Food Shuttle or Temple Beth Or.
