1/1
James Lowery
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Michael Lowery

November 20, 1942 - July 2, 2020

Raleigh

On Thursday, July 2, 2020, James Michael Lowery, loving husband of Sharon Lynne Lowery, passed away at the age of 77. Known as Jim or Jimmy to his friends and family, Jim was born November 20, 1942 in Chicago, Il to Thomas Michael and Marella (Duffy) Lowery. Jim spent well over 50 years in automotive work, tirelessly building first a successful auto repair shop and later a towing service. Restoration of classic cars was a life-long pursuit that continued until his passing, with a 1953 Plymouth still in process. Early in his life, he married his great love Sharon Lynne Schuster. Sharon and Jim raised three children, Joyce, Tom and Tracy. Jim was known for his quick wit, easy smile and deep generosity. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Thomas, his mother, Marella, and his brother John. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, his three children, Joyce (Dan), Tom (Liz), Tracy (Scott), his sisters, Sandra and Jennifer, his grandchildren, Tommy, Nathan, Rachel, Natalie, Kelsey and Jason. A virtual funeral will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Interfaith Food Shuttle or Temple Beth Or.

Condolences may be sent through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
9198766900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved