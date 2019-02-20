James Mumford Featherston, Jr.



July 5, 1923 - February 16, 2019



Goldsboro



James Mumford Featherston, Jr., 95, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center surrounded by his family. He was formerly of Raleigh and had moved to Goldsboro to be near his family. Mr. Featherston was a resident of Brookdale Country Day Road.



Mr. Featherston was born in Person County on July 5, 1923 to the late James M. Featherston, Sr. and Sallie Sue Featherston. He was married for 51 years to the late LaRue S. Featherson. Mr. Featherston retired after 44 years of service with First Citizens Bank and later went to work as an inspector with the North Carolina Board of Funeral Service. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II.



Mr. Featherston was a member of Edenton Street United Methodist Church in Raleigh where he served as the church treasurer for many years. He lived a life of dedication to his family and friends, and to his community. He served his community as a member of the Raleigh Jaycee's and the Raleigh Lions Club. Mr. Featherston also enjoyed playing golf and was a member of North Ridge Country Club. He was honored by the state of North Carolina for his service to his community with North Carolina's highest honor, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home followed by a service to celebrate Mr. Featherston's life at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Elder Ron Harris presiding. Interment will be at a later date in Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh.



Mr. Featherston is survived by his son, Richard James "Rick" Featherston, Sr. and wife Terry of Goldsboro; grandchildren, Richard James Featherston, Jr. and wife Rhea and Amanda Featherston McKenna and husband Michael; and great-grandchildren, Kylie McKenna and Parker McKenna. He is also survived by his brother, John Eugene Featherston, Sr.



In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nellie Scott Featherston and brothers, Lawrence Featherston and Joseph Featherston.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC 27534 or to Edenton Street United Methodist Church, 228 W. Edenton Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com