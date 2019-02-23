James Baxter "Jim" MacNeill



Snow Hill



James Baxter "Jim" MacNeill, 76, of Snow Hill passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Lenoir Memorial Hospital. A native of Maxton, North Carolina, he was the son of J. Baxter MacNeill, a funeral director, and Martha DuPree MacNeill, a nurse.



A veteran, Jim served his country as a member of the US Marine Corps. He attended East Carolina University and Pembroke State University of which he was a graduate. Jim's professional career was concentrated in finance and banking which led him to Snow Hill in 1974 where he served as Vice-President of Wachovia Bank until his retirement in 1994. A strong supporter of education, Jim had served as Chairman of the Greene County Board of Education and as a member of the Lenoir Community College Board of Trustees for a term spanning 28 years many as its Vice-Chairman. Jim's community service also included having served as Chairman of Economic Development Commission, a Mason of Radiance Lodge #132 in Snow Hill, and as a member of the Snow Hill Presbyterian Church.



Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia "Pat" France MacNeill; his mother-in-law, Bettie Jo France of Snow Hill; sister-in-law, Terry Lynn France Cowan and husband, Cecil of Casper, Wyoming; nephew, Raymond Bradley Cowan and wife, Tracy of Chicago, Illinois; great-nephew, Aiden Cowan; a special friend, Billy Rom Beaman of Snow Hill; and four cousins who he loved dearly.



In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Hubert Arch MacNeill; his stepfather, Lonnie Wheeler; and many beloved aunts and uncles.



Funeral services will be held graveside 2 PM Monday, February 25th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with CLP Scott Hardy officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's memory are encouraged to the LCC Foundation, PO Box 188, Kinston, NC 28502-0188; the Snow Hill Presbyterian Church, c/o Bobby Glossip, 201 Hines Street, Snow Hill, NC 28580; or the .



Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 23, 2019