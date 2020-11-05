James Dailey Massengill
Four Oaks
James Dailey Massengill, 82, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Graveside Service: 11 a.m., Friday, November 6, 2020, Banner Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery, Benson with Rev. Joe Brown officiating.
Survivors: Wife, Janice A. Massengill of Four Oaks; Daughter, Debbie M. Barbour and husband, Dean of Benson. Preceded in death by mother, Annie Royal.
We ask in order to stay in compliance with the North Carolina State COVID Law that social distancing measures be taken and a mask worn at all times during all services.
Mr. Massengill will be available for viewing, and you may sign register book on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the West and Dunn Funeral Home in Benson and Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM without any family present.
Condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com
