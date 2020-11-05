1/
James Massengill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Dailey Massengill

Four Oaks

James Dailey Massengill, 82, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Graveside Service: 11 a.m., Friday, November 6, 2020, Banner Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery, Benson with Rev. Joe Brown officiating.

Survivors: Wife, Janice A. Massengill of Four Oaks; Daughter, Debbie M. Barbour and husband, Dean of Benson. Preceded in death by mother, Annie Royal.

We ask in order to stay in compliance with the North Carolina State COVID Law that social distancing measures be taken and a mask worn at all times during all services.

Mr. Massengill will be available for viewing, and you may sign register book on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the West and Dunn Funeral Home in Benson and Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM without any family present.

Condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home of Benson, North Carolina


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
West and Dunn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
West and Dunn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Banner Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West and Dunn Funeral Home
208 West Main St.
Benson, NC 27504
(919) 894-3123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by West and Dunn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved