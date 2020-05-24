Dr. James Carter Masson
December 3, 1934 - May 10, 2020
Raleigh
James "Jim" Carter Masson, 85, of Raleigh passed away peacefully at the Hospice Home in Raleigh on May 10. Jim was born in Chicago, IL, the son of Harold and Evelyn Masson. He earned a PhD. In biochemistry from the University of Arizona where he met his wife, Barbara. Jim worked for Chemstrand/Monsanto in Fiber Technology in Decatur, AL, Research Triangle Park, and St. Louis, MO. He and Barbara and family lived in Chapel Hill from 1960 through 1976. After retirement in 1992, they built a home on Lake Norman in Mooresville and lived there until moving to a retirement community, Waltonwood-Lake Boone in late 2018.
In retirement, Jim volunteered for The United Way, played duplicate bridge twice a week and had a consulting business for more than 10 years. His other hobbies included cycling, painting, gardening, traveling, golf (until he discovered cycling) and stamp collecting. As an avid cyclist, he rode daily until a year before his death and cycled in many US locations and overseas. Jim often took the extended family on biking trips. Of all of his travels, France, was his favorite destination (Hawaii was a close second).
Jim was pre-deceased by his loving wife Barbara in 2016. He is survived by his four children, Michelle Masson (Bill Bakewell) of Madison, WI, Karen Masson Kendig (Tom) of Apex, Mark Masson of St. Louis, MO and Marvin Masson (Karen) of NSW Australia. Jim had 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. His quick wit and sense of humor will be missed. Donations in his honor may be made to The United Way or the Alzheimer's Association. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Apex. Condolences to the family can be sent to Cremation Society of the Carolinas.
Published in The News and Observer on May 24, 2020.