Dr. James Masson
1934 - 2020
Dr. James Carter Masson

December 3, 1934 - May 10, 2020

Raleigh

James "Jim" Carter Masson, 85, of Raleigh passed away peacefully at the Hospice Home in Raleigh on May 10. Jim was born in Chicago, IL, the son of Harold and Evelyn Masson. He earned a PhD. In biochemistry from the University of Arizona where he met his wife, Barbara. Jim worked for Chemstrand/Monsanto in Fiber Technology in Decatur, AL, Research Triangle Park, and St. Louis, MO. He and Barbara and family lived in Chapel Hill from 1960 through 1976. After retirement in 1992, they built a home on Lake Norman in Mooresville and lived there until moving to a retirement community, Waltonwood-Lake Boone in late 2018.

In retirement, Jim volunteered for The United Way, played duplicate bridge twice a week and had a consulting business for more than 10 years. His other hobbies included cycling, painting, gardening, traveling, golf (until he discovered cycling) and stamp collecting. As an avid cyclist, he rode daily until a year before his death and cycled in many US locations and overseas. Jim often took the extended family on biking trips. Of all of his travels, France, was his favorite destination (Hawaii was a close second).

Jim was pre-deceased by his loving wife Barbara in 2016. He is survived by his four children, Michelle Masson (Bill Bakewell) of Madison, WI, Karen Masson Kendig (Tom) of Apex, Mark Masson of St. Louis, MO and Marvin Masson (Karen) of NSW Australia. Jim had 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. His quick wit and sense of humor will be missed. Donations in his honor may be made to The United Way or the Alzheimer's Association. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Apex. Condolences to the family can be sent to Cremation Society of the Carolinas.

Published in The News and Observer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful father. You wanted us to enjoy your spirit of adventure. We shared a lot of great times, journeys, rides, food, music, laughter, and caring. We love you and will miss you always.
Michelle Masson
Family
