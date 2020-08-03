Dr. James H. McElhaney
Durham
Dr. James H. McElhaney was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 27, 1933. James passed away on July 30, 2020 at the age of 86 after a long illness. He is at rest with is beloved daughter Lisa. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Eileen Esbensen, his two daughters, Kathleen King and husband Guy, Amy McElhaney and her partner Diane McGinnis. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Emily Thomas and her husband Jake, Alex King and Zachary McElhaney and three great-grandchildren James King, Dean King and Luke Thomas. James is survived by his two siblings Robert McElhaney and Jeanne Ballestero.
James was a Biomechanical Engineer. He started by getting his undergraduate Mechanical Engineering degree at Villanova University in 1955. He then went on to get his master's at the University of Pennsylvania followed by his Ph.D. at West Virginia University in 1961. He was a registered professional engineer in the state of Pennsylvania.
In 1969, James garnered a laudable reputation at the biomechanics department of the Highway Safety Research Institute at the University of Michigan, where his team developed protocols for the first car safety crash tests. James names this, as well as his work on developing instrumented anthropometric crash test dummies, as one of his career highlights. James went on to Duke University in 1973 to work in biomechanics of trauma and the field of head, neck and spinal injury.
He was the chairman of the biomedical engineering department from 1984-1995. During that time, the Duke Gradate program for Biomechanics was ranked number 2 in the country. James was also a professor of experimental orthopedics at Duke University between 1986 and 2005.
James was a renowned head and neck injury specialist who worked in the areas of head protection, gait analysis and prosthetics. He also worked as a consultant for head and neck injury litigation.
James was an avid sailor. He made several trips at sea to the Caribbean, races to Bermuda and culminating to his dream voyage across the Atlantic.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A private graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.
