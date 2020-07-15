1/1
James Moore
1937 - 2020
James Herbert Moore

December 5, 1937- July 11, 2020

Durham

James Herbert Moore, age 82, a former resident of Havelock, went to be with his Savior on July 11, 2020, at his home, after a long illness. He was a kind and loving Christian, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

A native of Nash County, he was born December 5, 1937, to the late George Edward Moore, a WWI veteran, and Virginia Alice Jones Moore.

At age 5, his family moved from Rocky Mount to Havelock.

After attending and graduating from public schools in Craven County, he enlisted in the Air Force and served six years during the Vietnam War while stationed in England.

He returned to NC and began a 35-year career with Carolina Telephone & Telegraph, Sprint, and Embarq in Fayetteville, Havelock, and New Bern. After retirement, he moved with his wife to Timberlake, NC for 14 years. During the last 3 years, he and his wife lived with his daughter Jenny Dawes in Durham.

James has a surviving brother, John Thomas Moore, of Havelock. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Janice Jernigan Moore, and his three children: daughter Jenny Dawes and husband Michael; daughter Carolyn Jones and husband Dennis; son James A. Moore and partner Justin Raye Yates; granddaughters Bethany, Hannah, Kristen, Rachel; grandson Zachary; great-granddaughters Kelsie, Chloe, Ava, and Alayna. He also has several nieces and nephews.

He was a former member of First Baptist Church of Havelock, and a home-bound member of Liberty Baptist Church of Durham.

A service will be held Thursday, July 16, at Brooks and White Funeral Home in Roxboro, from 3-4 pm, with a viewing one-hour before. Burial will follow at Person Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Viewing
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Brooks & White Funeral Home
JUL
16
Service
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Brooks & White Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171
