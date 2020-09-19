James Morrison

James Louis Morrison
November 30, 1938 – September 6, 2020
Durham
James L. Morrison died on September 6, 2020 at his home in Durham, North Carolina.
Jim is survived by his beloved family; his wife of 47 years, Sherry, his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Beverly Ashe, and his English Cocker Spaniel puppy, Ellie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruby Morrison and his brother, Jeffrey Ashe.
Jim received his PhD at the Florida State University in 1969. He was lecturer in sociology at the University of Maryland, European Division, and graduate assistant in sociology at the University of Munich (1964-65), instructor in sociology at the Florida State University (1968-69), and assistant professor of education and sociology at the Pennsylvania State University (1969-73). He moved to The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as associate professor of education in 1973 and was promoted to full professor in 1977. In December 2001 he became professor emeritus.
He is author and co-author of over 200 publications focusing on educational planning and on using information technology tools in educational organizations.
Jim founded and served as first president, the American Educational Research Association Special Interest Group (SIG) on Postsecondary Education, and later, when the SIG became Division J, served as vice president and member of the AERA Council. He founded the journal On the Horizon in 1993 and served as editor until April 2000. He co-founded and served as editor of The Technology Source from March 1997 until December 2003. In March 2004, he served as founding editor of Innovate, the Journal of Online Education until September 2009. He received the Distinguished Scholar Award from the American Educational Research Association's Special Interest Group on Strategic Change at the 1999 annual meeting.
Jim served as a consultant to a number of colleges, universities, university systems, community colleges, educational agencies, school systems, educational consortia, and public agencies. In the corporate world, he served as a faculty member in the executive leadership training program of Caltex Petroleum Corporation and as a planning consultant to Compaq, Ethan Allen, Inc., Microsoft, the Electrical and Electronics Institute (Thailand), the Lisboa Associates, SCT, SmartForce, and to Andrulis Research Corporation. His consulting activities focused on assisting organizations in developing environmental scanning/forecasting systems to augment their strategic long-range planning processes and on integrating information technology tools in teaching and in management.
Jim retired from the U.S. Army Reserve (Colonel, USAR, Civil Affairs) in April 1992. From 1986-91 he served as Deputy Commander, Individual Mobilization Augmentee, US Army Research Institute for the Social and Behavioral Sciences. In July 1990, the Secretary of the Army awarded him the Meritorious Service Medal for training Army long-range planners in the alternative futures approach to planning model and for assisting the Chief, Army Reserve in using this model to develop the 1990-2020 Army Reserve long-range plan. In April 1991, the Secretary of the Army awarded him the second highest award authorized for peacetime, the Legion of Merit Medal, for his career contributions to planning for the Total Army.
Jim was a wonderful husband and brother. He was deeply committed to life-long learning and welcomed new challenges. Jim was a kind man with an optimistic spirit, a strong sense of determination, and a love for worldwide travel.
Contributions in Jim's memory may be made to the Southern Scholarship Foundation or to The Florida State University College of Education or to a charity of your choice
.