James Nash Siedow
September 21, 1947 - November 15, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - James Siedow (73) died on November 15 in Croasdaile Village in Durham after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. For 40 years he was a professor of botany (later biology) at Duke University, where he also served as Vice Provost for Research from 2001 to 2017, before retiring from Duke.
Jim was born and raised in Houston, Texas. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Texas and went to Indiana University, where he received his Ph.D. in 1972. There, he met and married Mary Dunn, who preceded him in death in 2017 after 46 years of marriage.
After postdoctoral fellowships at the University of Michigan and Rice University, he joined the faculty at Duke in 1976, where he taught classes ranging from Introductory Biology to Biophysical Plant Physiology and conducted research in plant physiology. He received an award for exceptional teaching at Duke in 1984 and was elected a Fellow of the American Society of Plant Biologists in 2007. He mentored more than 10 graduate students and postdoctoral fellows, many of whom have gone on to distinguished careers in academia and the private sector. He served as chair of the Duke Academic Council from 1994 to 1996. His contributions to science and North Carolina included service on the Board of Governors for the Research Triangle Institute from 1999 to 2014 and the Board of Directors of the North Carolina Biotechnology Center from 2001 to 2014.
Jim and Mary traveled to many states and continents for business and pleasure and were occasionally faculty hosts for Duke Alumni Travel.
Jim was an enthusiastic advocate of men's and women's basketball at Duke, modern arts and dance, and birdwatching. He and Mary frequently hosted students, visiting scientists, and friends for dinner around the "big table" in their dining room, where all enjoyed fine food and drink and lively conversation. Jim was known for his quick wit, colorful turn of phrase, and meticulous attention to whether his books were lined up evenly or all of the clocks in the kitchen read the same.
Jim is survived by a brother, Jon, of Las Cruses and a sister, Jamie Stroud, of Ruidoso, New Mexico. They remember him as a good older brother and an honest and good man. He will be sorely missed by them and by far-flung friends, students, and colleagues, all of whom would like to thank his caregivers at Croasdaile for their attentive care. Family and friends wish to express a special appreciation to Lindsey Schultz for her devoted care and lively conversation she provided for Jim.
He will be buried next to his beloved Mary in a private ceremony at St. Matthew Catholic Cemetery. A memorial service will be planned in the future.
Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to Meals on Wheels, 2522 Ross Road, Durham,27703 or The Mary Dunn and James N. Siedow Endowment Fund for the Duke Libraries, Duke Gift Records, Box 90581, Durham 27708. Gifts can also be made through the organizations' websites.
The family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com
– select obituaries.