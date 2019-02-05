Home

Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
(910) 457-6944
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip's Episcopal Church
Southport, NC
View Map
James O'Neal


1938 - 2019
James O'Neal Obituary
James M. O'Neal

February 25, 1938 - February 1, 2019

Supply

James Murray "Jim" O'Neal, 80 of Supply, passed away on February 1, 2019. Mr. O'Neal was born February 25, 1938 in Middleton, NC, the son of the late Edward Murray O'Neal and Mary Mann O'Neal. Jim was a graduate of Wake Forrest University and received a Juris Doctorate from North Carolina Central University. Jim had previously worked as a systems engineer for IBM, as well as being a certified public accountant. He had been a home builder in Raleigh before moving to the coastal area. Survivors include his wife Lenna Jane; a daughter Dr. Eva Nelson and husband Dr. Vaughn Nelson of Salisbury, NC; a sister, Judy Fore and husband Dr. Bill Fore of Black Mountain, NC; grandchildren, Davis and Erica; two step-sons, Chandler Gray and wife Kelli, and Brannon Gray; and two step-grandchildren, Emma and Preston. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Southport. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 5, 2019
