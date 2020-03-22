Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900

James Pearce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Pearce Obituary
James Harrell Pearce

December 21, 1935 – March 15, 2020

Raleigh

James (Jimmy) of Raleigh passed away surrounded by his family at Rex Hospital on March 15, following a series of medical setbacks. James was the son of Hugh R. Pearce and Gladys H. Pearce. He also learned to love Betsy Pearce as his step-mother in later years.

His siblings who preceded him in death were: Bobbye Lane Britt, Hugh R. Pearce, Jr., and Jon Pearce.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Geraldine. He is also survived by his sons, Gary (Jennifer) and Philip (Susan), both of Raleigh; his sister, Betsy Thomas (Ronald) of Asheville; and sister in law, Lillie of Raleigh. His pride and joy are his grandchildren: Julia, Rebecca, P.J., Andrew and Sadie, who brought him many hours of pleasure. He also has two great granddaughters. He is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was known for and will be remembered for his sense of humor. Oh what tales he could tell! He also cherished many family vacations at the beach.

The family has decided to have a private memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Condolences for the family may be left at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -