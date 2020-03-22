|
|
James Harrell Pearce
December 21, 1935 – March 15, 2020
Raleigh
James (Jimmy) of Raleigh passed away surrounded by his family at Rex Hospital on March 15, following a series of medical setbacks. James was the son of Hugh R. Pearce and Gladys H. Pearce. He also learned to love Betsy Pearce as his step-mother in later years.
His siblings who preceded him in death were: Bobbye Lane Britt, Hugh R. Pearce, Jr., and Jon Pearce.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Geraldine. He is also survived by his sons, Gary (Jennifer) and Philip (Susan), both of Raleigh; his sister, Betsy Thomas (Ronald) of Asheville; and sister in law, Lillie of Raleigh. His pride and joy are his grandchildren: Julia, Rebecca, P.J., Andrew and Sadie, who brought him many hours of pleasure. He also has two great granddaughters. He is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was known for and will be remembered for his sense of humor. Oh what tales he could tell! He also cherished many family vacations at the beach.
The family has decided to have a private memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Condolences for the family may be left at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 22, 2020