James "Jim" Phillips



September 6, 1960 ~ August 8, 2020



Greensboro



James "Jim" K. Phillips September 6, 1960-August 8, 2020 Chief James "Jim" K. Phillips passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was currently serving as the Chief of Police for Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC), a board member of the North Carolina International Association of Campus Law Association (IACLEA), and a member of The American Society for Industrial Security and the NC Law Enforcement Officers Association (NCLEOA). Jim was born in Panama City, Florida, and obtained his B.S. in Psychology in 1982 from The University of Florida. He relocated to Chapel Hill, NC to attend law enforcement academy in 1984, where he graduated and worked as a police officer at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He retired as a Lieutenant for the Detective Investigation Division after more than 20 years with the Carrboro Police Department. He went on to serve as Chief of Police for Methodist University and also consulted with Meredith College and asset protection at Home Depot before finding his home with the GTCC family. A lifelong learner, Jim obtained his MBA from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro in 2008, and M.S. in Criminal Justice from the University of Louisville in 2016. Jim will be missed by all those who knew him, especially for his giving, kindness, and extensive knowledge of so many things. He was an avid reader, history buff, and a fan of the Atlanta Braves, Carolina Panthers, and Florida Gators. Jim is survived by his wife, Robbin Burnette Phillips, stepdaughter Alisha Taylor-Fetzer (Pete Fetzer), Justin Taylor (Rhiannon), grandchildren Lyon Fetzer, Anabelle Taylor, and Noah Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents, James "Jimmy" Eudon Phillips and Mildred Stephens Phillips of Parker, FL. A police processional will depart from Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory at 10:30AM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 with a Graveside following at 11AM at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery (1785 Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Rd. Pittsboro, NC) In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial contributions to be made in Jim's memory to the GTCC Foundation - Campus Police or Campus Police Scholarship design; The GTCC Foundation P.O. Box 309 Jamestown, NC 27282. Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the Phillips family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store