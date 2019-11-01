|
|
James Clarence Post
May 5, 1918 - October 29, 2019
Huntsville
Jim Post, 101, of Huntsville, AL died October 29, 2019 at home. He previously lived in Abbotswood Retirement Center in Raleigh, NC.
Jim was born on May 5, 1918 in Camden, NJ to John and Sarah Post. He attended Belle Mina United Methodist Church in Belle Mina, AL. Jim's life was defined by his love of family, sports, music, and his faith. Jim was a World War II Veteran who served in the Army/Air Force.
Jim is survived by his daughters Donna Bowers, Carol Post, and his daughter of the heart, Diana Hershberger; his granddaughters Debbie Packard and her husband Jim and Julie Kessler and her husband Karl; his great grandchildren Katie, Sarah, Jonathan, Amara, and Alaina; and many more who called him Pop Pop.
The family will receive friends from 1:30pm to 2:30pm followed by a funeral service on Sunday November 3, 2019 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home on Millbrook Rd.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Belle Mina United Methodist Church, PO Box 68, Belle Mina, AL 35615.
Condolences may be made through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 1, 2019