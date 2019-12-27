Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service
117 Northwest 3rd Street
Snow Hill, NC 28580
(252) 747-3675
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service
117 Northwest 3rd Street
Snow Hill, NC 28580
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service
117 Northwest 3rd Street
Snow Hill, NC 28580
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Potter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Potter


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Potter Obituary
James Timothy Potter

June 10, 1952 - December 24, 2019

Snow Hill

Mr. James Timothy "Tim" Potter, age 67, passed away December 24, 2019. Tim was a life long resident of Snow Hill. He was a graduate of Greene Central High School and attended East Carolina University. Tim was known for his kind heart and willingness to help anyone in need. Tim had an engaging sense of humor and viewed life not as a problem to be solved but an opportunity to be enjoyed. He was very fond of baseball and coached youth and little league baseball teams in Snow Hill. He was a member of Calvary Memorial United Methodist Church and loved music and being in the church choir prior to a decline in health. Tim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sons, James Timothy Potter II of the home and Michael Blair Potter (Brandi) of Greensboro; grandchildren, Avery, Lucas, Savannah and Noah. Tim is also survived by his brother, Marcus Potter (Cathy) of Wake Forest; a nephew Marc Potter (Lynn); and niece Margaret Potter Watkins (Frank). Funeral services will be held 3 PM Sunday, December 29th, at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service with Reverend Jason Leighton officiating. Interment will follow at St. Barnabas Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Memorial UMC, PO Box 445, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -