James Toms Quinn



November 28, 1931 - February 17, 2019



Raleigh



Old Jim Quinn has taken his BBQ skills to the next universe. As the photo shows, all his dedicated protesting with wife Sonnya finally caught up with him - they joked that they would die from pneumonia sitting out in the cold fighting the good fight for social justice. And he fought hard and accomplished much.



Born 1931 in Shelby NC , the youngest of 6 children, his mother was a classically trained pianist who inspired his lifelong love of art and music. His own tastes led him to jazz and away from WNC to study architecture at NCSU under the professorship of the great Henry Kamphoefner, falling in love with the Modernist movement and the Beautiful Sonnya Hamilton at the same time, marrying in 1955. He served his country in the US Army, stationed in Bordeaux France along with his new bride employed in educating soldiers. Not a bad gig…



Upon returning to Raleigh, Jim was hired by the architectural firm Synergetics, focusing at the time on the construction of modular designs and the geodesic dome. He was especially proud of the work he did on the on the AMS Headquarters dome in Ohio and the NY World's Fair. From Synergetics he moved to Clemmer Horton architects in Hickory, coming back to Synergetics where he became Vice President. He went on to form his own firm, Quinn-Wiggins with Brad Wiggins, then left architecture to work for the State, first as a consulting architect and then on become the COO of the NC Housing Finance Agency, where he focused much love and energy serving the low income community.



Jim served on many civic organizations: he was elected to two terms on the Raleigh City Council, served on the Cameron Village Exchange Club where he was elected Man of the Year, Bridge Commander of the Raleigh Sail and Power Squadron, was a proud Precinct chairman, on the Board of Directors for the DHIC, on the Board of Directors, President, and Chairman of the National Leased Housing Association, on the Board of Directors and President two terms of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Raleigh. He worked for Civil Rights, Women's Rights, and was a dedicated citizen who stood up for those in need.



Jim leaves behind Sonnya Quinn (The Super Chick) son Chris (Jenny), daughter Ella, son Abe (Jessica), five grandchildren: Gabriel Long (Kalyn), Anselme Long, Oakley Long, Zola Quinn, and Fiona Quinn. He adored his nieces and nephews: Dewitt, Amanda, (Richard), Cynthia (Robert), Creighton, Syd (Louellen), Helen (Tommy), Clark (Sherry), David, Linda, and too many friends to name. He was full of love. He will be missed. And so will his barbecue. The service will be at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Raleigh, Sunday, March 3rd at 2 PM.