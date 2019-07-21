Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
(919) 556-5811
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Adkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Adkins


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. Adkins Obituary
James R. Adkins

Henderson.

James R. Adkins, of Henderson, passed away July 19, 2019 at his daughter's home. He was born April 5, 1940 in Cranes Nest, Virginia, a son of the late Maxi Romans Adkins and George Adkins. He is predeceased by his brother, Elmer, and his sisters: Gin, Kathryn, Ada, and Delsie.

James worked at IBM for 26 years. He resided in Raleigh for 20 years until he retired to Kerr Lake. He enjoyed fishing, bluegrass shows, and RVing.

James leaves behind his wife Hazel Adkins, his children: Denise Watson and husband Travis, Danny Adkins and wife Phyllis, Don Adkins and wife Martha, and step son Michael Blevins; grandchildren: Amanda, Justin, Kaylie, Christopher, Melissa, Rodney, Reanna, and Rusty; his sister Gay Moore, many great grand kids, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Monday, July 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home 405 S. Main St. Wake Forest.

www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now