James R. Adkins
Henderson.
James R. Adkins, of Henderson, passed away July 19, 2019 at his daughter's home. He was born April 5, 1940 in Cranes Nest, Virginia, a son of the late Maxi Romans Adkins and George Adkins. He is predeceased by his brother, Elmer, and his sisters: Gin, Kathryn, Ada, and Delsie.
James worked at IBM for 26 years. He resided in Raleigh for 20 years until he retired to Kerr Lake. He enjoyed fishing, bluegrass shows, and RVing.
James leaves behind his wife Hazel Adkins, his children: Denise Watson and husband Travis, Danny Adkins and wife Phyllis, Don Adkins and wife Martha, and step son Michael Blevins; grandchildren: Amanda, Justin, Kaylie, Christopher, Melissa, Rodney, Reanna, and Rusty; his sister Gay Moore, many great grand kids, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Monday, July 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home 405 S. Main St. Wake Forest.
Published in The News & Observer on July 21, 2019